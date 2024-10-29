GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Afcons Infrastructure IPO subscribed 2.63 times

Published - October 29, 2024 11:20 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Initial Public Offering (IPO) of Afcons Infrastructure Ltd was subscribed 2.63 times on the final day of bidding on Tuesday.

The issue received bids of 22,78,13,728 shares against the offered 8,66,19,950 equity shares, at a price band of ₹440-463, according to the data available on the stock exchanges.

Non-Institutional Investors Portion and Qualified Institutional Buyer Portion were subscribed 5.05 times and 3.79 times respectively, whereas Employee Portion was subscribed 1.67 times. Retail Portion was subscribed 0.94 times.

Published - October 29, 2024 11:20 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.