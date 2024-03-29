ADVERTISEMENT

Afcons Infrastructure files papers for ₹7,000-cr. IPO

March 29, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. (AIL) of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

ADVERTISEMENT

The IPO, with a face value of ₹10 per equity share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹5,750 crore by Goswami Infratech Private Ltd., as per the filing. 

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider undertaking a further issue of equity shares through a preferential issue or any other method for a cash consideration aggregating up to ₹250 crore as a pre-IPO placement.. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The offer will be made through the book-building process. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Afcons, an Indian conglomerate, has been into operations for over six decades.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US