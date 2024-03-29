Afcons Infrastructure files papers for ₹7,000-cr. IPO

March 29, 2024 09:26 pm | Updated 09:26 pm IST - MUMBAI

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd. (AIL) of the Shapoorji Pallonji Group has filed a draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) with market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) to raise funds through an initial public offering (IPO).

The IPO, with a face value of ₹10 per equity share, is a mix of fresh issue of shares worth ₹1,250 crore and an offer for sale of up to ₹5,750 crore by Goswami Infratech Private Ltd., as per the filing.

The company, in consultation with the book-running lead managers, may consider undertaking a further issue of equity shares through a preferential issue or any other method for a cash consideration aggregating up to ₹250 crore as a pre-IPO placement.. If such placement is completed, the fresh issue size will be reduced.

The offer will be made through the book-building process.

Afcons, an Indian conglomerate, has been into operations for over six decades.

