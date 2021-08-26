Afcons bags $530-mn Greater Male Connectivity Project in Maldives

MUMBAI

26 August 2021 23:09 IST

Afcons Infrastructure Ltd., a Shapoorji Pallonji Group firm, said it had bagged a $530-million contract for the Male to Thilafushi link project, popularly known as the Greater Male Connectivity Project (GMCP). This will be the largest-ever infrastructure project in the Republic of Maldives and would be funded by the Exim Bank of India under the Indian grant and Line of Credit (LoC) scheme.

The project, which includes a 6.7-km-long bridge and causeway network connecting Male, Villingili, Gulhifalhu and Thilafushi Islands, would be completed in 32 months. The bridge would connect the islands of Hulhumale, Hulhule and Male with the proposed Gulhifalhu Port and the Thilafushi Industrial Zone.

The new bridge includes three navigation bridges of 140 metres across very deep channels between the four islands, 1.41 km of marine viaduct in deep water, 2.32-km marine viaduct in shallow water and land, and 2.96 km of at-grade roads.

Advertising

Advertising

“This is by far one of the largest LoC projects secured by Afcons. The project is a symbol of the robust India-Maldives relationship and how both countries are cooperating with each other. The Greater Male Connectivity Project will transform Maldives into a more developed and economically resilient nation,” said S. Paramasivan, MD, Afcons Infrastructure Ltd.