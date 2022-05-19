Aether Industries IPO price band fixed at ₹610-₹642
Aether Industries Ltd., has announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on May 24 in the price band of ₹610- ₹642 per equity share
The offer will close on May 26. Minimum bid lot is 23 shares and in multiples of 23 thereafter. Pre-IPO placement of 2,024,921 shares aggregating to ₹130 crore has been made to IIFL Special Opportunities Fund- Series 9 and 10, SBI Fund Management Ltd., India Acorn Fund Ltd. and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc and The Regents of the University of California – IIFL Asset Management Ltd. The approximate IPO size is ₹ 808.04 crore which includes fresh issue of ₹ 627 crore and Offer for sale (OFS) of ₹181.04 crore.
Aether Industries is a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.
As of March 31, the company had a portfolio of over 25 products.
