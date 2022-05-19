Business

Aether Industries IPO price band fixed at ₹610-₹642

Aether Industries Ltd., has announced that its Initial Public Offering (IPO) will open on May 24 in the price band of ₹610- ₹642 per equity share

The offer will close on May 26. Minimum bid lot is 23 shares and in multiples of 23 thereafter. Pre-IPO placement of 2,024,921 shares aggregating to ₹130 crore has been made to IIFL Special Opportunities Fund- Series 9 and 10, SBI Fund Management Ltd., India Acorn Fund Ltd. and Ashoka India Equity Investment Trust Plc and The Regents of the University of California – IIFL Asset Management Ltd. The approximate IPO size is ₹ 808.04 crore which includes fresh issue of ₹ 627 crore and Offer for sale (OFS) of ₹181.04 crore.

Aether Industries is a speciality chemical manufacturer in India focused on producing advanced intermediates and speciality chemicals involving complex and differentiated chemistry and technology core competencies.

As of March 31, the company had a portfolio of over 25 products.


Our code of editorial values

  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 19, 2022 9:57:22 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/business/aether-industries-ipo-price-band-fixed-at-610-642/article65431313.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY