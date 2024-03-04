GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Advent, Multiples to invest ₹1,930 crore in Birla’s Svatantra Microfin

March 04, 2024 09:40 pm | Updated 09:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Svatantra Microfin Pvt. Ltd., founded and chaired by Kumar Mangalam Birla’s daughter Ananya Birla, has entered into a definitive agreement with private equity firm Advent International and Multiples Private Equity for an investment of ₹1,930 crore ($230 million) into the company.

“This investment marks a momentous occasion for us. This transformative era for Svatantra, propels us towards our goal of becoming the foremost and most impactful microfinance institution, creating a conducive environment for entrepreneurs who fuel India’s growth story,” Ananya Birla, Chairperson, Svatantra, said.

The investment follows Svatantra’s recent acquisition of Chaitanya India Fin Credit Ltd.

Upon completion of the proposed transaction and merger with Chaitanya, the combined entity will be amongst the largest non-banking microfinance companies in India. The current promoter group led by Ms. Birla will continue to have a significant majority stake.

