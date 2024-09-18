GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Advance tax inflows rise 22.6%

Published - September 18, 2024 09:34 pm IST - NEW DELHI

The Hindu Bureau

Advance tax payments from corporates and personal taxpayers rose 22.6% by Tuesday to cross ₹4.36 lakh crore, led by a 39.2% increase in personal Income-Tax receipts and a milder 18.2% uptick in corporate taxes.

Overall net direct tax receipts were 16.1% higher at about ₹9.96 lakh crore, slowing from a growth of 22.5% recorded by August 11. Corporate tax collections rose 10.5%, while inflows from personal Income Tax rose 18.9%, as of September 17. Securities Transaction Tax (STT) collections almost doubled to ₹26,154 crore, while refunds were up 56.5% at ₹2.05 lakh crore, as per Income Tax Department data.

Personal taxes continued to outstrip corporate taxes, with a 51.7% share in net direct tax receipts so far this year. Gross tax collections, prior to refunds, were up 21.5% at ₹12.01 lakh crore.

Published - September 18, 2024 09:34 pm IST

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.