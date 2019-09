Adobe says it nearly closed pay parity gap globally

In line with its commitment to maintain an inclusive workforce, software giant Adobe said it has nearly closed the gap in terms of opportunity pay parity globally.

The findings from its opportunity parity initiative that examined fairness in promotions across demographic groups show that its fiscal year-to-date promotion rates were 13.6% for women and 13.9% for men, Adobe said in a statement.

The company disclosed that in the U.S., the promotion rate was 13.5% for white employees and 13.2% for non-white employees, it added.

Both comparisons show a nominal difference of 0.3%.

Early this year, Adobe declared its plan to pursue a new initiative — opportunity parity — that examines fairness in promotions across demographic groups.

“Our employees and our customers care deeply about Adobe’s commitment to doing what’s right. This includes ensuring equal treatment in terms of pay, access to new opportunities and advancement — and creating a workplace in which all of our employees can thrive,” said Donna Morris, executive vice president and chief human resources officer, Employee Experience, Adobe.

The company further said that as a key indicator that its employees are paid fairly, Adobe reaffirmed global gender pay parity.

As a core element of its pay parity work, the company analysed pay for employees in the same job and location and made a small number of adjustments to employees’ pay based on that review.

The global pay adjustments made this year impacted less than 2% of Adobe employees and less than 0.05% of global payroll costs.