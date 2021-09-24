Aditya Birla Sun Life to unveil ₹2,768 cr-IPO

MUMBAI

24 September 2021 22:22 IST

Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC has announced plans to tap the capital market with an initial public offering (IPO) on September 29 with an offer-for-sale.

The price band of the IPO has been fixed at ₹695 to ₹712 per equity share and at the upper band the the issue size is estimated at ₹2,768 crore.

The bid lot is 20 shares and in multiples of 20 thereafter.

Advertising

Advertising

The offer for sale comprises up to 28,50,880 equity shares by Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. and up to 3,60,29,120 equity shares by Sun Life (India) AMC Investments.

The company is a 51:49 joint venture between Aditya Birla Capital and Sun Life of Canada.

The company has a networth of ₹1,800 crore, the top management said in a virtual press briefing.