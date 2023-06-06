ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Birla Group to enter branded jewellery retail business with ₹5,000-crore investment plan

June 06, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - MUMBAI

This is the Group’s third major foray into a new business in the last two years after paint and B2B e-commerce for building materials

The Hindu Bureau

This venture will capitalise on Aditya Birla Group’s deep expertise in lifestyle retail and nuanced understanding of consumer preference, says Kumar Mangalam Birla. | Photo Credit: SHASHI ASHIWAL

Aditya Birla Group said it is entering the branded jewellery retail business with an investment of about ₹5,000 crore. 

This business will be housed in a new venture, “Novel Jewels Ltd.”, that will have large-format exclusive jewellery retail stores across India with in-house jewellery brands. 

The new venture will create an aspirational national brand with unique designs and a strong regional flavour, the group said. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kumar Mangalam Birla, Chairman, Aditya Birla Group said, “This foray is a strategic portfolio choice that allows us to tap into new growth engines and expand our presence in the vibrant Indian consumer landscape.”

“This venture will capitalise on Aditya Birla Group’s deep expertise in lifestyle retail and nuanced understanding of consumer preferences,” he said.

The branded jewellery retail venture will be operated by a newly recruited leadership team with deep retail and category expertise.

This is the Group’s third major foray into a new business in the last two years after paints, and B2B e-commerce for building materials.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US