Aditya Birla Group invests ₹1,500 crore in Punjab

Aditya Birla Group has made an investment of about ₹1,000 crore in the State with its recent foray into paints and another ₹500 crore in setting up a cement unit in Rajpura, informed Punjab Chief Minister Captain (retd.) Amarinder Singh. He said the investment would act as a catalyst for industrial activity in the region.

The Chief Minister said that Punjab offered a congenial climate to prospective entrepreneurs and industrialists coupled with robust infrastructure in terms of excellent road, rail and air connectivity.

Mr. Singh added that Punjab had been ranked second in ease of logistics in the country and would soon be connected to both the eastern and western freight corridors.

In a statement, Mr. Singh said that Punjab, due to its pro-investor industrial policy and lucrative incentives, had now emerged as the most preferred investment destination in the country.

‘Invest Punjab’, as a one-stop shop, had seamlessly facilitated the garnering of investments worth ₹91,000 crore in more than 2,900 project proposals received during the last four years. “Out of these... nearly 50% have already started commercial production and the State has been able to attract such meaningful investments even during the peak of the pandemic,” Mr. Singh said.

He also referred to the massive employment generation plan through which gainful employment had been facilitated in government, private and self-employment ventures for almost 17.63 lakh of the State’s youth.