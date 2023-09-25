HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+Showcase

CONNECT WITH US

Aditya Birla Finance unveils ₹2,000 crore NCD issue

September 25, 2023 09:16 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Aditya Birla Finance Ltd. (ABFL), a subsidiary of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., has announced a public issue of non-convertible debentures (NCDs) for an amount up to ₹1,000 crore with an option to retain oversubscription up to ₹ 1,000 crore, aggregating up to 2 crore NCDs for an aggregate amount of up to ₹2,000 crore.

The NCDs proposed to be issued pursuant to this issue have been rated IND AAA Outlook Stable and rated [ICRA] AAA (Stable) by India Ratings & Research Private Ltd. and ICRA Ltd. respectively. 

The issue will open on Wednesday and close on Thursday with an option of early closure.

The company proposes to utilise at least 75% of the net proceeds of the issue towards onward lending, financing, and repayment of interest and principal of existing borrowings of the company, and a maximum of up to 25% of the net proceeds towards general corporate purposes.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.