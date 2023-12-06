ADVERTISEMENT

Aditya Birla Fashion to set up JV with footwear major Christian Louboutin

December 06, 2023 10:41 pm | Updated 10:41 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL), has announced a joint venture with Christian Louboutin, one of the world’s famous shoe designers known for his high-end footwear and iconic soles. 

This joint venture envisages the transfer of the current Indian business into a newly incorporated subsidiary of ABFRL where the partners will hold equal stake. The company has not made any additional disclosures till going to the press. 

“We look forward to working with ABFRL’s team to manage and develop the business in India which is an extremely important market for us,” said Alexis Mourot, Christian Louboutin’s Group CEO in a statement.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said, “This partnership reflects our commitment to offering our discerning customers the very best in elegance and style. It also exemplifies our ambition to develop and shape the future of the luxury market in India.”

