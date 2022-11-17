Aditya Birla Fashion to open Galeries Lafayette luxury stores in India

November 17, 2022 09:38 pm | Updated 09:38 pm IST - Mumbai

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd. (ABFRL) said it has entered into a tie up with Galeries Lafayette, globally known for its flagship location at Boulevard Haussmann in Paris, to open luxury department stores and a dedicated e-commerce platform in India.

The stores in Mumbai and Delhi will bring more than 200 luxury and designer brands under one roof.

The 90,000 square feet store in Mumbai is expected to be operational by 2024. It will be housed across two historic buildings in the Fort area. The 65,000 square feet store in Delhi, expected to be operational in 2025, will be at DLF Emporio, one of India’s largest luxury malls.

Ashish Dikshit, Managing Director, ABFRL said, “The partnership with Galeries Lafayette is a ringing endorsement of India’s significance as a global luxury market and a future engine of growth for luxury brands.”

Nicolas Houzé, CEO, Galeries Lafayette and BHV Marais said, “We are proud to expand our international footprint in such a prestigious and refined market as India, where we believe our brand can benefit from a strong potential.”

“It is also a new illustration of our ambition to reach 20 stores abroad, with a primary focus on China, Asia and Middle East by 2025. We are very pleased to be working with Aditya Birla Group on this project,” he added.