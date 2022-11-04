Aditya Birla Fashion Q2 net surges sixfold to ₹29 crore

The Hindu Bureau November 04, 2022 19:58 IST

Revenue from operations at ₹3,075 crore rose 50% year-on-year and was 33% more than pre-COVID levels

Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail Ltd.’s (ABFRL) consolidated second-quarter net profit surged almost sixfold to ₹29 crore from ₹5 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations at ₹3,075 crore rose 50% year-on-year and was 33% more than pre-COVID levels. “Robust like-to-like and consistent e-commerce performance have been the key drivers of growth in the quarter,” the company said in a filing. . E-commerce sales grew 24% YoY across the portfolio. The company closed the quarter with a net debt of ₹243 crore at consolidated level against ₹504 crore at the end of FY22. On the outlook, the company said,” Driven by a buoyant demand outlook and an encouraging start to the festive season, ABFRL remains optimistic about the overall consumption of fashion products for the rest of the year.”



