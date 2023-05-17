Aditya Birla Capital unveils Udyog Plus for MSMEs

May 17, 2023 09:07 pm | Updated 09:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

Aditya Birla Capital, through its lending arm, Aditya Birla Finance has announced Udyog Plus, a business platform for MSMEs.

This new B2B digital platform offers solutions for MSMEs, including financing, protection, investments, advisory and value-added services for managing and growing their businesses.

“Udyog Plus is an open marketplace that can be accessed through the financing section of the Aditya Birla Capital website by both existing as well as new customers,” the financial services company said.

“They can avail the entire suite of financing solutions, from unsecured business loans to customised secured lending and supply chain financing solutions, as well as curated business loans,” it added.

Vishakha Mulye, CEO, Aditya Birla Capital Ltd., said, “We are committed towards supporting the growth of MSMEs and our comprehensive digital platform - Udyog Plus aligns with the government’s goal of building a financially inclusive and Digital Bharat.”

Rakesh Singh, MD & CEO, Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., added, “Udyog Plus will empower MSMEs to achieve new horizons of success. Through this platform, we aim to establish Aditya Birla Finance Ltd., as a trusted partner to our MSME customers.”