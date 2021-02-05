Business

Aditya Birla Capital profit rises 15%

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. reported consolidated third quarter profit increased by 15% to ₹289 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 16% to ₹5,346 crore.

The performance was driven by strong growth across businesses, the company said.

Gross disbursement in the lending businesses rose 18% to ₹5,100 crore. This was higher than the pre-COVID-19 level.

Asset management business achieved the highest-ever quarterly profit before tax of ₹194 crore, recording 12% growth, the firm said.

Individual first year premium in life insurance segment rose 6% in the nine months ended December 31 whereas the gross written premium in health insurance increased 57% .

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Feb 6, 2021 12:03:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/aditya-birla-capital-profit-rises-15/article33762898.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY