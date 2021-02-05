Aditya Birla Capital profit rises 15%

Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. reported consolidated third quarter profit increased by 15% to ₹289 crore. Consolidated revenue rose 16% to ₹5,346 crore.

The performance was driven by strong growth across businesses, the company said.

Gross disbursement in the lending businesses rose 18% to ₹5,100 crore. This was higher than the pre-COVID-19 level.

Asset management business achieved the highest-ever quarterly profit before tax of ₹194 crore, recording 12% growth, the firm said.

Individual first year premium in life insurance segment rose 6% in the nine months ended December 31 whereas the gross written premium in health insurance increased 57% .