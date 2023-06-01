Aditya Birla Capital board approves ₹1,250-crore preferential issue to promoter, group entity

June 01, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - MUMBAI

The board of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL) has approved a preferential issue of ₹1,250 crore to promoter and promoter group entity out of the total approved equity fund raise of up to ₹3,000 crore announced on May 11.

The preferential issue would be undertaken at a price of ₹165.1 per equity share, as per SEBI ICDR Regulations, the company said in a statement.

ADVERTISEMENT

The company proposes to use the funds for augmenting capital, improving solvency margin and leverage ratio, meeting growth and funding requirements and making investments in one or more subsidiaries/ associates/joint ventures of the company engaged in certain businesses and technology, IT infrastructure and digital offering platforms.

The extraordinary general meeting of shareholders of the company is scheduled to be held on June 24 for seeking an approval of the total fund raise proposal of up to ₹3,000 crore.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.