ADIA to invest ₹5,512.5 cr. in RIL retail arm

MUMBAI

06 October 2020 23:10 IST

Reliance Industries Ltd. (RIL) and Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) on Tuesday announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹5,512.50 crore into RRVL, a subsidiary of RIL.

The investment values RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹4.285 lakh crore. ADIA’s investment will translate into a 1.2% equity stake in RRVL on a fully diluted basis. “With this investment, RRVL has raised ₹37,710 crore from leading global investors including Silver Lake, KKR, and ADIA in less than four weeks,” RIL said in a filing with the exchanges.

Advertising

Advertising