ADIA arm to pick up 10% stake in Aditya Birla Health Insurance
A wholly-owned subsidiary of the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) has agreed to picked up 9.99% stake in Aditya Birla Health Insurance Co. Ltd. (ABHI) for ₹665 crore. The boards of Aditya Birla Capital Ltd. (ABCL) and ABHI have approved the proposal.
The investment is subject to regulatory and other statutory approvals.
ABHI is a 51:49 joint venture between ABCL and Momentum Metropolitan Strategic Investments (Pty) Ltd., a wholly owned subsidiary of South Africa-based Momentum Metropolitan Holdings Ltd.
Upon completion of the transaction, ABCL will hold 45.91% stake and MMH 44.10%, respectively, in ABHI.
ABHI plans to use this capital to drive growth in the health insurance market in India.
Vishakha Mulye, Chief Executive Officer, ABCL said, “In recent times, health has become a key concern for all. With its differentiated Health - First model, ABHI is well-positioned to address this concern, while also protecting health through insurance. An investment from ADIA underscores the strong and unique business model of ABHI and the franchise we have created.”
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.