ADIA arm to invest ₹4,967 crore in Reliance Retail Ventures for 0.59% stake

October 06, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - MUMBAI

Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. (RRVL) on Friday announced that a wholly owned subsidiary of Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) will invest ₹ 4,966.80 crore in RRVL, a subsidiary of Reliance Industries Ltd., valuing RRVL at a pre-money equity value of ₹ 8.381 lakh crore.

This investment by ADIA will translate into an equity stake of 0.59% in RRVL on a fully-diluted basis, RRVL said in a statement.

Isha Mukesh Ambani, Executive Director, Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd. in a statement said, “We are pleased to further deepen our relationship with ADIA with their continued support as an investor in Reliance Retail Ventures Ltd.”

“Their long-standing experience of over decades of value creation globally will further benefit us in implementing our vision and driving transformation of the Indian retail sector. ADIA’s investment in RRVL is a further testament to their belief in the Indian economy and our business fundamentals, strategy and execution capabilities,” she added.

Hamad Shahwan Aldhaheri, Executive Director of the Private Equities Department, ADIA, said, “Reliance Retail has demonstrated strong growth and adaptability in a market that is evolving at an unprecedented pace.”

“This investment aligns with our strategy of supporting our portfolio companies that are transforming their respective end-markets. We are pleased to partner with the Reliance Group, and increase our exposure to India’s dynamic and fast-growing consumer sector,” he said.

