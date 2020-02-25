ADB lists masala bonds on India INX

Asian Development Bank (ADB) has listed its 10-year masala bonds worth ₹850 crore on the global debt listing platform of India INX. The proceeds would be used to support local currency lending and investment in India, the BSE-owned exchange said in a release on Tuesday.
ADB’s masala bonds are listed on both Luxembourg exchange and India INX.
“This is the first time a foreign issuer and a supranational is doing a primary listing with India INX and we are excited to welcome ADB as a marquee issuer on our platform. This will help further in making GIFT IFSC a global hub for fund raising by Indian and Foreign issuers,” India INX MD and CEO V. Balasubramaniam said.
