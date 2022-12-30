ADVERTISEMENT

ADB grants $100 mn to Shriram Finance for vehicle loans to women entrepreneurs

December 30, 2022 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - New Delhi

The $100 million External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a five-year loan and is under SFL's Social Finance framework to provide credit towards the purchase of new and used vehicles throughout India

PTI

SFL executive vice chairman Umesh Revankar said the company will finance buying of vehicles and equipment in new and untapped markets to provide business opportunities and generate employment. | Photo Credit: PAUL NORONHA

Multilateral funding agency Asian Development Bank (ADB) has sanctioned $100 million (about $830 crore) to Shriram Finance Limited (SFL) to provide vehicle loans to women entrepreneurs.

The $100 million External Commercial Borrowing (ECB) is a five-year loan and is under SFL's Social Finance framework to provide credit towards the purchase of new and used vehicles throughout India, Shriram Finance said in a statement.

Proceeds from ADB can be used for vehicle finance for commercial purposes for BS VI compliant vehicles and electric vehicles, specifically, finance women entrepreneurs, cater to under-developed states of the country and empower and promote the social and economic status of the underserved communities, it added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

Besides the ADB loan, SFL has also successfully raised $250 million from US Development Finance Corporation and $475 million through a 144A Bond from the international market in 2022, thereby continuing to diversify its funding profile and continue its objectives for financial inclusion.

Commenting on the fundraise, SFL executive vice chairman Umesh Revankar said the company will finance buying of vehicles and equipment in new and untapped markets to provide business opportunities and generate employment.

This would empower more communities in semi-urban and rural areas to optimise their income and to have a better quality of life, he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US