Adani’s son named ACC chairman

The appointments come at a time when the investigations arm of the Competition Commission of India has held top leadership of Indian cement makers liable for antitrust violations.

Reuters NEW DELHI
September 16, 2022 19:53 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Karan Adani, currently the chief executive of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, became the chairman effective Friday, ACC said in a statement. | Photo Credit: Tanvi Manhas _11586@Chennai

ADVERTISEMENT

Cement maker ACC Ltd. said on Friday that Karan Adani, son of India's richest man Gautam Adani, was named chairman of its board, as the Adani conglomerate expands its presence beyond power generation and infrastructure.

Mr. Gautam Adani, who has a net worth of $152.6 billion according to Forbes, is currently ranked third richest in the world, behind tycoons Elon Musk and Jeff Bezos.

The Adani group ventured into cement-making operations earlier this year with its $10.5 billion acquisition of Holcim AG's cement businesses in India - Ambuja Cements Ltd. and ACC Ltd.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, the group is seeking to take control of a majority stake in the popular New Delhi Television, a move the news group is contesting.

Adani's latest ventures intensify his competition with oil-to-chemicals conglomerate Reliance Industries' chairman Mukesh Ambani, whose net worth is pegged at $91.6 billion by Forbes.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Karan Adani, currently the chief executive of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, became the chairman effective Friday, ACC said in a statement.

The cement maker also appointed Vinod Bahety as chief financial officer.

The appointments come at a time when the investigations arm of the Competition Commission of India has held top leadership of Indian cement makers liable for antitrust violations.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app