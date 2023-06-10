Adani’s NDTV announces ‘higher-than-industry average’ salary increase

June 10, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - New Delhi

Adani group-owned media firm NDTV Ltd. on Saturday announced a salary increase across all network verticals after going through a rigorous and transparent appraisal process.

The ‘overall salary increase is 11.50%,’ which is significantly higher than the industry average”, according to a statement from NDTV.

The raise has been effected just six months after New Delhi Television Ltd. (NDTV) became a part of the Adani group, it added.

"The attention was on performance-linked merit appraisals, consistent with industry-best practices designed to ensure that our employees are recognised and compensated based on their performance, promoting an organisation-wide culture of fairness," said NDTV.

A special focus in the process was on younger employees, their compensation growth and charting a career path, it added.

"As the media industry undergoes a significant transformation with technological advancements, changing consumer preferences and viewership diversification, NDTV reiterates its commitment to remain at the cutting edge of these transformational changes, innovation and leveraging our expertise to provide our viewers with world-class programming," it said.

Executive Director Senthil Chengalvarayan said as the NDTV Group embarks on the next phase of growth, "it is our talented team that will be leading the way".

"They are the primary force behind the success of NDTV and we are happy to recognise their hard work and commitment with this year's raises. Our aggressive expansion plan, which includes the introduction of regional language platforms and further inroads in digital, will present new opportunities for growth as well as new responsibilities," he said.

Earlier in May this year, NDTV had announced its plans to introduce nine news channels in different Indian languages in phases and its board has approved a proposal to seek the permission of the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting for this.

Last year in December, Adani group had gained full control of news broadcaster NDTV after it acquired most of the stake of founders, Prannoy Roy and Radhika Roy, at a premium of almost 17% over the rate it paid to minority shareholders of the firm.

The Adani Group holds over 64% of NDTV.

