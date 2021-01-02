Adani won the project to set up 600 MW solar and wind hybrid power

Ahmedabad

02 January 2021 00:21 IST

Adani Green Energy wins 600 MW solar-wind deal

The Solar Energy Corporation of India has awarded a 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project to Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL). The tariff has been fixed at ₹2.41 per kilowatt-hour for 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned in a duration of 18 months from the date of signing a power purchase agreement, it said . The Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Green Energy Ltd, has won the bid and will execute the project. “It has won the letter of award (LOA) for 600-MW wind-solar hybrid project. On December 31, 2020, AREHEL received the LOA," AGEL said in a statement.With this, AGEL’s total renewable energy project capacity stands at 14,795 MW, of which 2,950 MW projects are operational and 11,845 MW projects are under implementation.

