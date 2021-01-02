Business

Adani won the project to set up 600 MW solar and wind hybrid power

Adani Green Energy wins 600 MW solar-wind deal

The Solar Energy Corporation of India has awarded a 600 MW wind-solar hybrid power project to Adani Green Energy Ltd (AGEL). The tariff has been fixed at ₹2.41 per kilowatt-hour for 25 years. The project is expected to be commissioned in a duration of 18 months from the date of signing a power purchase agreement, it said . The Adani Renewable Energy Holding Eight Ltd, a subsidiary of the Adani Green Energy Ltd, has won the bid and will execute the project. “It has won the letter of award (LOA) for 600-MW wind-solar hybrid project. On December 31, 2020, AREHEL received the LOA," AGEL said in a statement.With this, AGEL’s total renewable energy project capacity stands at 14,795 MW, of which 2,950 MW projects are operational and 11,845 MW projects are under implementation.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 2, 2021 12:21:40 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/adani-won-the-project-to-set-up-600-mw-solar-and-wind-hybrid-power/article33475799.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY