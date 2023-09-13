Adani Wind receives certification for 5.2 MW wind turbine generator

September 13, 2023 09:29 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - MUMBAI

Adani Wind, the wind energy solutions division of Adani New Industries Ltd. (ANIL), on Wednesday said its 5.2 MW Wind Turbine Generator (WTG), “which is India’s largest”, has received type certification from WindGuard GmbH.

The 5.2 MW wind turbine features a rotor diameter of 160 meters with a swept area of 20,106 square meters and a tip height of 200 meters, making it one of the most powerful onshore wind turbines in the world, the company said.

The 5.2 MW WTG is developed by Adani Wind in collaboration with W2E Wind to Energy GmbH, Germany.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The certification enables Adani Wind to start series production for global markets. The certification under IEC System for Certification to Standards Relating to Equipment for Use in Renewable Energy Applications (IECRE) affirms that the Adani Wind’s 5.2 MW WTG meets highest quality and safety standards and provides international recognition to this turbine,” the company said in a statement.

“The type certification acknowledges Adani WTG’s conformity with the globally recognized IEC 61400 series standards and regulations for design, testing and manufacturing. WindGuard carried out the testing of the WTG prototype, installed at Mundra, Gujarat,” the statement added.

Vneet Jaain, Director, Adani New Industries Ltd., said, “The type certificate reaffirms the quality and robustness of our 5.2 MW WTG platform built to bring down Levelized Cost of Energy (LCOE). The certification is a boost to our endeavour of making India the global manufacturing hub for renewable equipment.”

Milind Kulkarni, Chief Operating Officer (COO), Adani Wind, said, “The certification is a testament to our R&D efforts focused on enabling higher Annual Energy Production (AEP) of wind power plants and enhancing the profitability for customers.”

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.