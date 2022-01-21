Adani Wilmar’s ₹3,600-cr. IPO to open on Jan. 27

Mumbai

21 January 2022 23:01 IST

Firm to trim debt with issue proceeds

Adani Wilmar Ltd.’s ₹3,600-crore intial public offering (IPO) will open on January 27. The price band has been fixed at ₹218- ₹230 per equity share of face value of ₹1 each.

A discount of ₹21 apiece is being offered to eligible employees bidding in the portion reserved for them.

The IPO would close on January 31. Of the proceeds, ₹1,900 crore will be allocated for capital expenditure and ₹1,058.9 crore for debt repayment. It will spend ₹450 crore on strategic acquisitions and investments.

The IPO will value the 50-50 joint venture between Singapore agribusiness Wilmar International and Indian conglomerate Adani Group at $4.01 billion at the top end of the price range.

The firm has cut the IPO size to ₹3,600 crore from ₹4,500 crore announced in 2021. Adani Wilmar sells kitchen commodities such as edible oil and wheat.

(With Reuters inputs)