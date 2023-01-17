Adani unveils pilot to introduce hydrogen fuel cell electric trucks for mining, transportation

January 17, 2023 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - MUMBAI

Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) said it has signed an agreement with Ashok Leyland, and Ballard Power of Canada to start a pilot project to develop a hydrogen fuel cell electric truck (FCET) for mining logistics and transportation operations.

“This collaboration marks Asia’s first planned hydrogen powered mining truck. The demonstration project will be led by AEL, a company focused on both mining operations and developing green hydrogen projects for sourcing, transporting, and building out hydrogen refuelling infrastructure,” AEL said in a statement.

Ballard, an industry leading PEM fuel cell engine manufacturer, will supply the FCmoveTMfuel cell engine for the hydrogen truck and Ashok Leyland will provide the vehicle platform and technical support. The FCET is scheduled to be introduced in India in 2023. The hydrogen powered mining truck will weigh 55 tons, have three hydrogen tanks, a 200-km working range, and powered by Ballard’s 120 kW PEM fuel cell technology.

Vinay Prakash, Director, AEL and CEO, Adani Natural Resources said, “This experience of handling hydrogen as a fuel for commercial fleet not only prepones the advent of hydrogen technology for the mining and logistics sector in the country but will also enable other businesses to opt for long-term sustainable solutions transitioning fleets in ports, airports and in their industrial operations.”

Randy MacEwen, CEO, Ballard Power Systems said, “Our technology offers a strong value proposition for their heavy-duty mining truck with our zero emission engines providing long range, rapid refuelling and heavy payload capabilities.”

N. Saravanan, CTO, Ashok Leyland said “With our track record of developing unique and new products, Ballard’s technological expertise in fuel cells, and Adani’s unwavering dedication to hydrogen, there is a significant opportunity for India to decarbonize both goods and passenger transportation.”