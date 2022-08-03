Business

Adani Transmission reports Q1 PAT of ₹168 cr.

Adani Transmission Limited (ATL) on Wednesday reported a consolidated net profit after tax (PAT) of ₹168.46 crore for the quarter ended June 30.

The consolidated PAT of the company in the year-earlier period stood at ₹433.24 crore, according to a regulatory filing.

The company’s total income from operations was at ₹3,249.74 crore in the first quarter of the current fiscal, and ₹2,935.72 crore in the same period last year.

Expenses were at ₹3,582.59 crore as against ₹2,380.14 crore earlier.

In a separate statement, the company said, “the consolidated profit after tax (PAT) in Q1FY23 ended lower y-o-y. It is not comparable due to ₹288 crore one-off income (₹238 crore net-off tax) in Q1FY22 and adverse forex movement of ₹185 crore in the current quarter.”

Anil Sardana, MD and CEO, Adani Transmission Ltd., said the company’s pipeline of projects and recently operationalised assets will further strengthen its pan-India presence and consolidate position as the largest private sector transmission and distribution firm in India.

According to the statement, the company recently completed ₹3,850-crore primary equity transaction with International Holding Company (IHC).

It also announced acquisition of Mahan Sipat Transmission Line from Essar Power for ₹1,913 crore. The transaction will add 673 ckms (circuit kilometers) to ATL’s operational portfolio.


