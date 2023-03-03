ADVERTISEMENT

Adani to hold fixed-income road shows in London, Dubai, U.S.

March 03, 2023 09:42 pm | Updated 09:42 pm IST - DUBAI

Adani Group management, including group CFO Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15.

Reuters

The logo of the Adani Group is seen on the facade of one of its buildings on the outskirts of Ahmedabad. | File Photo | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adani Group will hold fixed-income road shows this month in London, Dubai, and several cities in the United States, according to a document seen by Reuters, as the conglomerate tries to muster up confidence drained by a U.S. short seller’s report.

Adani Group management, including group Chief Financial Officer Jugeshinder Singh, will attend the road shows which will run between March 7 to March 15, the document showed.

Adani did not immediately respond to Reuters' request for comment.

