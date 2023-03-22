Adani to bid for more airports in India: CEO

March 22, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

India's Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Mr. Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

