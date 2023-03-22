ADVERTISEMENT

Adani to bid for more airports in India: CEO

March 22, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

Reuters

An inside view of the Mangaluru International Airport. The Mangaluru airport is the first of six with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the Adani Group took over.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India's Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Mr. Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

