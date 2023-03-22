HamberMenu
  1. EPaper

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani to bid for more airports in India: CEO

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

March 22, 2023 12:59 pm | Updated 12:59 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Reuters
An inside view of the Mangaluru International Airport. The Mangaluru airport is the first of six with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the Adani Group took over. 

An inside view of the Mangaluru International Airport. The Mangaluru airport is the first of six with the Airports Authority of India (AAI) that the Adani Group took over.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

India's Adani Airports, part of billionaire Gautam Adani's conglomerate, will bid for more airports in the country in its ambition to become the leading airport operator there, Chief Executive Arun Bansal said on Wednesday, March 22, 2023.

In the last round of airport privatisation by the government, Adani Airports won bids to operate six airports.

India is expected to privatise about a dozen more airports over the next few years and Mr. Bansal said the group would participate in the bidding.

Related Topics

air transport / public works & infrastructure

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.