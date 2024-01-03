GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani stocks gain following SC verdict, Karan Adani promoted

January 03, 2024 08:40 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

Adani Group company shares on Wednesday gained sharply following the Supreme Court’s favourable judgment on the Hindenburg Report stock manipulation allegations case.

While holding company Adani Enterprises Ltd. gained 2.45% to ₹3,003.95 at the BSE, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1.39% to ₹1,093.50.

Adani Power rose 4.99% to ₹544.65 and Adani Energy Solutions gained the most—11.6% up to ₹1,183.90. Other group companies, Adani Green Energy Ltd. and Adani Total Gas gained 6% (₹1,698.75) and 9.84% (₹1,099.05) respectively.    

Adani Wilmar was up 3.97%, NDTV up 3.66%, ACC up 0.5% and Ambuja Cement up 1.09% on a day when the S&P BSE Sensex fell 0.75% to 71,356.60.

Meanwhile APSEZ, has announced the elevation of its CEO Karan Adani to the role of Managing Director, a position which was held by his father Gautam Adani, Chairman, Adani Group. 

Mr. Gautam Adani is now re-designated as ‘Executive Chairman’ of APSEZ, the company said in a filing.

APSEZ’s board has also approved the appointment of Ashwani Gupta, the former global COO at Nissan Motors, as the new CEO.

