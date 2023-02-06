ADVERTISEMENT

Adani prepays $1,114 million to release the Group companies’ shares 

February 06, 2023 04:50 pm | Updated 05:39 pm IST - AHMEDABAD

In its scathing report dated January 24, Hindenburg Research had accused the Ahmedabad based group of “stock price manipulation by using shares as collateral.” 

Mahesh Langa
Mahesh Langa

Adani Corporate House at Shantigram outskirts of Ahmedabad on Thursday February 02, 2023. | Photo Credit: Vijay Soneji

Gautam Adani and his family, who are promoters of the Adani Group companies have prepaid $1114 million worth of borrowings raised with pledging of shares of various listed entities ahead of the schedule payment in September 2024. 

With prepayment, pledged shares in Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone, Adani Green Energy and Adani Transmission will be released by the lenders. 

The promoters’ decision to pre-payment will help release 11.77 million shares in Adani Transmission Ltd., 168.27 million shares of Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone Ltd and 27.56 million shares of Adani Green Energy Ltd.

The move is aimed at scotching fears of investors amidst rout in the companies’ stocks after a damaging report published by the U.S. short seller Hindenburg Research which raised concerns about the “substantial debt” of the group entities. 

In a statement; the company said, “in light of recent market volatility and in continuation of the promoters’ commitment to reduce the overall promoter leverage backed by Adani listed company shares.” 

Explained | What made the Adani Group call off its FPO? 

“This is in continuation of promoters’ assurance to pre-pay all share-backed financing,” the statement said further.

“Equity share pledges are an inherently unstable source of lending collateral because if share prices drop, the lender can make a collateral call,” the report stated. 

Following the report, shares of its listed entities nosedived, wiping out the conglomerate’s market capitalisation by more than 50%. 

