Adani Ports SEZ net rises 40% in Q2 to ₹2,445 crore

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) for the second quarter ended September 30 reported 40% growth in net profit to ₹2,445 crore as compared with ₹1,748 crore in the year ago period.

Revenue from operations increased 6% year-on-year to ₹7,067 crore, the company said in a filing.

“We are pleased to witness continued growth across our operations, with our existing ports delivering strong volume ramp-ups and new capacity additions progressing as planned in Gopalpur, Vizhinjam and Colombo,” said Ashwani Gupta, Whole-time Director & CEO, (APSEZ).

“During the quarter, we also diversified our marine fleet, adding 26 offshore support vessels. Our logistics business too achieved robust growth, enhancing last-mile connectivity through expansions in rakes, warehousing, MMLPs and agri-silos,” he said.

“Mundra Port’s remarkable milestone of crossing 100 MMT in 181 days and our cargo volume trajectory reaffirm our confidence in delivering our FY25 cargo guidance and hitting the upper end of our EBITDA guidance for the year. These results underscore APSEZ’s commitment to sustainable growth and operational excellence,” he added.