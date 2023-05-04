ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Ports exits Myanmar port investment at a discounted $30 million

May 04, 2023 07:27 pm | Updated 08:07 pm IST - MUMBAI

The sanction-hit Myanmar-based port company named Coastal International Terminal Pte. Ltd. has been sold to U.K.-based Solar Energy Ltd. at a substantial discount

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representative purpose only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd (APSEZ), said it has concluded the Myanmar Port sale for a total consideration of $30 million based on an independent valuation.

The sanction-hit Myanmar-based port company named Coastal International Terminal Pte. Ltd. has been sold to U.K.-based Solar Energy Ltd. at a substantial discount. APSEZ had invested about $150 million in this project.

In May 2022, the company had signed a Share Purchase Agreement (SPA) for the sale of its Myanmar Port. “The SPA had certain Condition Precedents (CPs), including completion of the project and relevant approvals for smooth conduct of business by the buyer,” the company said in a filing.

“Given the continuous delay in the approval process and challenges in meeting certain CPs, APSEZ has obtained an independent valuation on “as is where is” basis. Thereby the buyer and seller have renegotiated the sale consideration to $30 million,” it added.

The buyer will pay the amount within 3 business days on completing all the necessary compliance by APSEZ.

Karan Adani, CEO and Whole-time Director, APSEZ stated “this exit is in line with the guidance provided by the APSEZ Board based on the recommendations made by the Risk Committee in October 2021.”

