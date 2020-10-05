Adani Ports completes completes ₹12,000-cr. Krishnapatnam Port buy

MUMBAI

05 October 2020 21:54 IST

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Limited (APSEZ), has announced the completion of the acquisition of Krishnapatnam Port Company Ltd., (KPCL) in Andhra Pradesh for an enterprise value of ₹12,000 crore. This will result in APSEZ having a controlling stake of 75% in KPCL.

Karan Adani, CEO and wholetime director, APSEZ, said, “Our experience of turning around acquisitions like Dhamra and Kattupalli ports will enable us in harnessing the potential of KPCL. We will target to enhance throughput at KPCL to 100 MMT by FY25 and double its EBIDTA by FY23. With a vast waterfront and land availability of over 6,700 acres, KPCL is capable of replicating Mundra and would be future ready to handle 500 MMT.”

