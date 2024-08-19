Adani portfolio Q1 PAT surges 50% to ₹10,279 crore

Adani Group said its portfolio of companies reported first quarter adjusted net profit surged 50.1% to ₹10,279 crore from the year-earlier period.

EBITDA for the quarter ended June 30 grew 32.9% to ₹22,570 crore year on year (YoY). “Growth [was] powered by Adani Enterprises’ emerging businesses — solar and wind manufacturing (part of green hydrogen production chain), airports and roads,” the group said in a statement.

Adani Group said trailing-twelve-month (TTM) EBITDA at ₹79,180 crore, grew by 44.9% YoY and Q1 EBITDA for core infrastructure businesses (utility, transport, and infra businesses under Adani Enterprises) increased 41.6% YoY, accounting for 86% of total EBITDA. “Emerging infra businesses (ANIL, airports, and roads) housed under flagship incubator Adani Enterprises Ltd. (AEL) led the overall growth; EBITDA at ₹2,991 crore, up 70%,” it said. Leverage (net debt to EBITDA) at 2.2x-multi-year low (as on March 31, 2024), it added.

