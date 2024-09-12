GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani launches aviio app to provide real-time data to passengers in seven airports in India

Passengers can expect easier access to airport information in the form of updates related to security checks, wait times, gate change and bags on belt

Published - September 12, 2024 04:35 pm IST - MANGALURU

The Hindu Bureau
Mangaluru International Airport is among those managed by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL).

Mangaluru International Airport is among those managed by Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL). | Photo Credit: MANJUNATH HS

Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) has launched an app, aviio, to serve passengers and other stakeholders using seven airports, including Mangaluru International Airport, managed by the company in India.

It provides access to real-time data to all its airport stakeholders. Passengers can expect easier access to airport information in the form of updates related to security checks, wait times, gate change and bags on belt, among other aspects.

Apart from AAHL employees, the aviio app is for all partners in the ecosystem, including airlines, ground handlers and retail. Each stakeholder will have relevant features and workflows to enable their roles. CISF personnel would be provided with smart phones, with the app installed, to ensure collaboration with all entities.

Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL, said, “This multi-purpose app is designed to revolutionise stakeholder collaboration, equipping both internal and external stakeholders at airports with improved situational awareness for informed decision-making. However, the most important impact of aviio would be on passenger journeys. This app is all set to transform the way passengers transit through our airports.”

September 12, 2024

Related Topics

Mangalore / economy, business and finance

