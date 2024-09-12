Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) has launched an app, aviio, to serve passengers and other stakeholders using seven airports, including Mangaluru International Airport, managed by the company in India.

It provides access to real-time data to all its airport stakeholders. Passengers can expect easier access to airport information in the form of updates related to security checks, wait times, gate change and bags on belt, among other aspects.

Apart from AAHL employees, the aviio app is for all partners in the ecosystem, including airlines, ground handlers and retail. Each stakeholder will have relevant features and workflows to enable their roles. CISF personnel would be provided with smart phones, with the app installed, to ensure collaboration with all entities.

Arun Bansal, CEO, AAHL, said, “This multi-purpose app is designed to revolutionise stakeholder collaboration, equipping both internal and external stakeholders at airports with improved situational awareness for informed decision-making. However, the most important impact of aviio would be on passenger journeys. This app is all set to transform the way passengers transit through our airports.”