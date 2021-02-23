Adani inks JV pact to set up data centres

AHMEDABAD

Adani Enterprises on Tuesday announced the setting up of a 50:50 joint venture with global data centre operator EdgeConneX to set up data centres across the country.

“The JV will develop and operate data centres throughout India, leveraging the two partners’ complementary expertise and capabilities,” the companies said in a release. In addition to full-scale data centres, AdaniConneX will also develop a portfolio of Edge data centres located across the country to address the need for more proximate capacity.

These Edge sites were designed and planned to easily scale with demand and become full-scale data centre campuses, as per the release, which added that this pan-Indian platform of hyper scale and hyper local data centres would largely be powered by renewable energy.

Work for setting up of the data centres has already begun in Chennai, Navi Mumbai, Noida, Visakhapatnam and Hyderabad markets, the release added.

“In Adani, we have the ideal partner in India,” said Randy Brouckman, chief executive of EdgeConneX, after inking the H+JV with Gautam Adani and other top officials of the group.

“They possess the necessary capabilities and unique expertise in India required to build out critical digital infrastructure that can best support our customers across the entire country. We look forward to investing in the digital economy of India and meeting our customers’ needs throughout the region in collaboration with Adani, he added.

According to Mr. Adani, India currently has one of world’s largest data subscriber populations and to address the need for a reliable infrastructure to support cloud, content, network, IoT, 5G, AI and enterprise requirements, data centres are a fundamental infrastructure need of a nation.