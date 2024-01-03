ADVERTISEMENT

Adani-Hindenburg row: Gautam Adani says ‘truth has prevailed’ on SC verdict

January 03, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The apex court said the facts of the case do not warrant the transfer of the probe into the matter to a SIT or other probe agency

The Hindu Bureau

Industrialist Gautam Adani on January 3 hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Adani-Hindenburg row saying “truth has prevailed”. File | Photo Credit: AP

Industrialist Gautam Adani on January 3 hailed the Supreme Court verdict saying “truth has prevailed”. His remarks came hours after the apex court said the facts of the case do not warrant the transfer of the probe into the matter to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or other probe agency.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India’s growth story will continue. Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.

The top court directed the SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases relating to allegations against the Adani group within three months.

Holding that it cannot regulate SEBI’s power of investigation, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud noted that SEBI has completed its probe in 22 out of 24 cases relating to allegations against the Adani group.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

(With PTI inputs)

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

business (general)

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US