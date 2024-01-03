Adani-Hindenburg row: Gautam Adani says ‘truth has prevailed’ on SC verdict

January 03, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

Industrialist Gautam Adani on January 3 hailed the Supreme Court verdict saying “truth has prevailed”. His remarks came hours after the apex court said the facts of the case do not warrant the transfer of the probe into the matter to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or other probe agency.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India’s growth story will continue. Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.

The top court directed the SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases relating to allegations against the Adani group within three months.

Holding that it cannot regulate SEBI’s power of investigation, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud noted that SEBI has completed its probe in 22 out of 24 cases relating to allegations against the Adani group.

(With PTI inputs)