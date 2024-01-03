GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Adani-Hindenburg row: Gautam Adani says ‘truth has prevailed’ on SC verdict

The apex court said the facts of the case do not warrant the transfer of the probe into the matter to a SIT or other probe agency

January 03, 2024 11:43 am | Updated 11:48 am IST

The Hindu Bureau
Industrialist Gautam Adani on January 3 hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Adani-Hindenburg row saying “truth has prevailed”. File

Industrialist Gautam Adani on January 3 hailed the Supreme Court verdict on the Adani-Hindenburg row saying “truth has prevailed”. File | Photo Credit: AP

Industrialist Gautam Adani on January 3 hailed the Supreme Court verdict saying “truth has prevailed”. His remarks came hours after the apex court said the facts of the case do not warrant the transfer of the probe into the matter to a Special Investigation Team (SIT) or other probe agency.

“The Hon’ble Supreme Court’s judgement shows that: Truth has prevailed. Satyameva Jayate. I am grateful to those who stood by us. Our humble contribution to India’s growth story will continue. Jai Hind,” he wrote on X.

The top court directed the SEBI to complete its probe into two pending cases relating to allegations against the Adani group within three months.

Holding that it cannot regulate SEBI’s power of investigation, a bench headed by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud noted that SEBI has completed its probe in 22 out of 24 cases relating to allegations against the Adani group.

(With PTI inputs)

Related Topics

business (general)

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.