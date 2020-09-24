Adani-GVK airport deal gets CCI nod

new delhi

24 September 2020 22:45 IST

The green channel route provides for automatic approval of certain deals.

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved Adani Group’s proposed acquisition of controlling stake in Mumbai airport from GVK Airport Developers under the green channel route.

“Commission received Green Channel combination pertaining to acquisition of GVK Airport Developers by Adani Airport Holdings,” CCI tweeted.

In August, it was announced the Adani Group will buy GVK Airport Developers’ 50.5% stake as well as buy out the 23.5% stake of Airports Company of South Africa and the Bidvest Group.