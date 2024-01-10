ADVERTISEMENT

Adani Group to invest ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat

January 10, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Gandhinagar

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, billionaire Gautam Adani said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs

PTI

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Billionaire Gautam Adani on January 10 announced an investment of over ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat, largely in building a green energy park that would be visible even from space.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs.

Of the ₹55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent ₹50,000 crore, he said.

The apples-to-airport group is now building a green energy park in Kutch having a 30 GW capacity spread over 25 square kilometre which would also be visible from space, he added.

Since 2014, India has achieved a 185 per cent growth in GDP and 165% growth in per capita income which is unparalleled given the geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges, Adani said.

