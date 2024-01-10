GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Adani Group to invest ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, billionaire Gautam Adani said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs

January 10, 2024 12:10 pm | Updated 12:10 pm IST - Gandhinagar

PTI
Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar.

Adani Group Chairperson Gautam Adani during the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit 2024, at Mahatma Mandir in Gandhinagar. | Photo Credit: PTI

Billionaire Gautam Adani on January 10 announced an investment of over ₹2 lakh crore in Gujarat, largely in building a green energy park that would be visible even from space.

Speaking at the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit, he said the investment will create 1 lakh jobs.

Of the ₹55,000 crore committed at the last summit, Adani Group has already spent ₹50,000 crore, he said.

The apples-to-airport group is now building a green energy park in Kutch having a 30 GW capacity spread over 25 square kilometre which would also be visible from space, he added.

Since 2014, India has achieved a 185 per cent growth in GDP and 165% growth in per capita income which is unparalleled given the geopolitical and pandemic-related challenges, Adani said.

