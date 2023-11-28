Adani group stocks in heavy demand; Adani Total Gas jumps 20%

November 28, 2023 08:48 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST - NEW DELHI

Shares of Adani group firms continued to attract heavy investor demand on Tuesday, with Adani Total Gas climbing nearly 20%.

Investors flocked the counters of all the 10 listed companies, with shares ending with sharp gains even as the equity market experienced huge volatility during the day.

Shares of Adani Total Gas zoomed 20 per cent, Adani Energy Solutions surged 19.06%, Adani Power soared 12.32%, Adani Green Energy jumped 12.27%, NDTV advanced 11.73%, Adani Wilmar went up by 9.96% and Adani Enterprises climbed 8.66% on the BSE.

Adani Ports gained 5.20%, Ambuja Cements climbed 4.22% and ACC went up by 2.62%.

The combined market valuation of all the 10 firms soared to ₹11.31 lakh crore at the end of trade on Tuesday. It stood at around ₹10.26 lakh crore at the close of trading on Friday. Thus, the combined market valuation of all the 10 firms went up by about ₹1 lakh crore on Tuesday.

Stock prices of Adani group companies soared on Friday also as the Supreme Court heard and reserved its verdict on a batch of petitions seeking examination of allegations of fraud against the conglomerate.

On Friday, nine of the 10 listed group companies ended in the green.

Equity markets were closed on Monday for Guru Nanak Jayanti.

In the equity market on Tuesday, the 30-share BSE Sensex ended 204.16 points or 0.31% up at 66,174.20 after facing heavy volatility during the day. The Nifty climbed 95 points or 0.48% to 19,889.70.

