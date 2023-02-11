ADVERTISEMENT

Adani group firms pledge shares for lenders of flagship: SBICAP Trustee

February 11, 2023 08:01 pm | Updated 08:01 pm IST

Adani Ports, Adani Transmission and Adani Green Energy have pledged shares to cover debt issued to Adani Enterprises, the SBI unit said in filings

Reuters

Three Adani group companies have pledged shares for lenders to the Indian conglomerate's flagship Adani Enterprises, which pulled a $2.5 billion share sale during a recent market rout, the debt trustee firm said.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, Adani Transmission Ltd. and Adani Green Energy Ltd. pledged shares to SBICAP Trustee Co., the firm said in filings to the BSE.

The trustee, a unit of India's biggest state lender, State Bank of India, said it had pledges for shares worth 1% of Adani Ports, up from 0.65%, for 0.55% of Adani Transmission, up from 0.44%, and for 1.06% of Adani Green, up from 0.68%.

SBICAP Trustee said it had received the pledges in its capacity as "security trustee" of the lenders of Adani Enterprises.

Group companies controlled by billionaire Gautam Adani have lost more than $100 billion in market value since January 24, when a U.S. short seller issued a scathing report on the edible oil-to-airports conglomerate.

Hindenburg Research accused the group of stock manipulation and improper use of offshore tax havens. The group has rejected the firm's findings and denied any wrongdoing.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India is investigating the Adani group's links to some of the investors in the conglomerate's aborted share sale, sources told Reuters on Friday.

Fitch estimates that loans to all Adani group entities account for 0.8% to 1.2% of total lending by Indian banks rated by the agency.

State Bank of India's exposure to the group was 0.9% of its loan book, or about ₹270 billion, Chairman Dinesh Kumar Khara has said.

The Adani exposure of Indian banks is not enough to affect their credit profiles, two global rating agencies have said.

