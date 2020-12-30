Adani group commissions 100 MW solar plant in Kutch

The Adani Group on Wednesday commissioned a 100 MW solar power project in Kutch, increasing its operational renewable power capacity to 2,950 MW. The Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited, has commissioned the 100 MW solar project at Khirsara in Kutch ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date.
The commissioned project has long term power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) at ₹2.44 per unit.
AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,195 MW including 11,245 MW awarded and under implementation projects; and targets commissioning of renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025.
“The plant will be connected to our state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India,” the Adani Group statement said.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath