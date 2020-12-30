Adani group commissions 100 MW solar plant in Kutch

The Adani Group on Wednesday commissioned a 100 MW solar power project in Kutch, increasing its operational renewable power capacity to 2,950 MW. The Adani Solar Energy Kutchh Two Private Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Adani Green Energy Limited, has commissioned the 100 MW solar project at Khirsara in Kutch ahead of its scheduled commercial operation date.

The commissioned project has long term power purchase agreement with Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Ltd. (GUVNL) at ₹2.44 per unit.

AGEL has total renewable capacity of 14,195 MW including 11,245 MW awarded and under implementation projects; and targets commissioning of renewable capacity of 25 GW by 2025.

“The plant will be connected to our state-of-the-art Energy Network Operation Centre (ENOC) that continuously monitors and analyses performance of 80+ solar and wind plants across diverse locations in India,” the Adani Group statement said.