Business

Adani Green to buy 50 MW solar project

Adani Green Energy Ltd. (AGEL) has agreed to acquire a 100% stake in an SPV holding a 50 MW operating solar project of the Toronto-headquartered SkyPower Global.

The project is located in Telangana and was commissioned in October 2017 and has a long-term Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Southern Power Distribution Company of Telangana.

On completion of the acquisition, AGEL will increase its operating renewable capacity of 3,395 MW with a total renewable portfolio of 14,865 MW.

The closing of the transaction is subject to customary approvals and conditions, the company said in a statement.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2021 10:22:03 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/business/adani-green-to-buy-50-mw-solar-project/article34119662.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY